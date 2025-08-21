Stray Dog Survived Days With Cheese Ball Container On Head, Gets Appropriate And Hilarious Name

A stray dog somehow survived for days with a cheese ball container stuck on her head. Now, she's been giving an appropriate and kinda hilarious nickname. Her rescuers have dubbed the poor pooch, Dalas Cheddar.

Volunteer drone operator Dallas Fuhrman helped find and rescue the dog, according to Canine Rescue of Central PA. In Pennsylvania, the dog became stuck with a cheese ball container on its head. People first spotted the animal on Monday, but rescuers couldn't find her until Wednesday. Somehow, Dallas Cheddar was still going strong, despite the container.

"Dallas, the Dog with the Jar on Her Head - SAFE AT LAST. After two exhausting and emotional days of searching, we are incredibly relieved to share that Dallas, the dog seen wandering with a plastic jar stuck on her head, is finally safe and receiving medical care," the rescue later shared on Facebook. "Dallas was first spotted early on Monday morning by a Canine Rescue of Central PA (CRCPA) volunteer. From that moment, our team and our incredible partners at FIND TOBY in PA sprang into action, determined to bring Dallas to safety."

Cheese Ball Container Problems

Eventually, they managed to find the dog and save it from the cheese ball container.

"At 3 AM, Dallas (named in honor of drone pilot Dallas Fuhrman) was finally located deep in a cornfield, disoriented, exhausted, and still struggling with the jar," the rescue continued.

Cheddar wasn't in the best of health. She had a lot of ticks and also severe dehydration for one.

"Dallas is suffering from severe dehydration, is infested with ticks, and is clearly in distress," the statement continued. "She is now receiving the urgent care she needs, and we are awaiting bloodwork to better understand her full condition."

However, hopefully the worst is now behind the poor pooch. Our wish is that she continues to recover and prosper. Hopefully, she even finds an owner who will love and care for her for the rest of her days.

"We'll continue to share updates as she recovers. But for now, we celebrate a life saved and the power of people coming together for one dog who matters!," they added.