Dog Saves His Owner From A Rampaging Bull But Suffers The Cost

We truly don't deserve the love of dogs. Take this story for instance. A dog came to the rescue of his owner from a rampaging bull, but he suffered a severe cost in the process.

Speaking with Nationwide, Tim A. opened up about how his dog Ziya saved his life. The two had been inseparable ever since Tim took Ziya in from a friend.

"My friend called and said, 'Hey, we got this great dog, really loving, really affectionate," Tim remembers. "[My friend said] 'We need a home for him, and we don't want to give him to just anybody.' So, I said, 'Ziya, you're welcome here.'"

Dog Takes On Bull And Pays The Price

"He's highly protective and always alert," Tim also said. "If he senses something unusual in the environment, he's immediately by our side, ready to stand guard." That instinct helps keep the family safe from the unexpected—as illustrated in this remarkable Hambone-nominated story.

Ziya and his owners went walking one foggy morning in California. The two didn't realize that a bull had broke through one of the fences on their property.

"So we started up the hill like we normally do," Tim continues. "We rent the land for cows to cattle farmers, but we don't expect to have cows in this area. However, one of the fences had a breach in it."

That's when they heard and saw the animal.

"This bull starts snorting and stomping his feet. So, we're like, 'Okay, we're in a bull fight right now,'" Tim said. The couple tried to back away from the startled animal. But Ziya came to their rescue. He charged at the bull and took a kick to the face for his troubles. "Ziya misjudged it and the bull kicked him right in his upper jaw."

Sadly, the kick caused Ziya to lose a tooth. His upper left canine was knocked out of place by the bull. Rushing him to an emergency vet, the vet was forced to remove the tooth. Fortunately, he ended up making a full recovery despite the injury from the bull.