The state of Alaska has filed a lawsuit against an Alaskan guide after he was accused of scamming moose hunters. According to the claims, this guide has pocketed over half a million dollars and has little success to show for it. Now, moose hunters across the state are enraged.

State Files Lawsuit Against Alaskan Guide Accused Of Scamming Moose Hunters

OutdoorLife shares that Clint Miller stands accused by the state of "pocketing more than $660,000 from hopeful hunters in 2023 and 2024." Supposedly, this Alaskan guide has ripped off more than 30 moose hunters over the course of two hunting seasons. Despite his claims of a one-hundred percent success rate on his hunts, many hunters claim it is a lie. Alaska Attorney General Treg Taylor shares details from the lawsuit surrounding the allegations.

In the lawsuit, Taylor claims that out of the 30 hunters that joined Miller, "only two of those hunters ever set foot on huntable ground." Furthermore, out of those two who were on huntable ground, neither of them stood a real chance of catching a moose. However, those two who actually made it onto huntable land were lucky. Most of the other hunting trips were canceled at the last minute. Then, to add insult to injury, none of those hunters were refunded their money for their missed hunting trip.

Despite these staggering numbers, the Alaskan guide boasts 100 percent success and continues to scam moose hunters. OutdoorLife shares that "he's already booked two clients and collected at least $54,000 for the 2025 moose season."

How The Scam Worked

Similar to airlines overbooking their seats, Miller overbooked his hunting trips. The lawsuit detailed how Miller would consistently book more clients than he could ever realistically take moose hunting. He would charge his clients thousands of dollars. Then, he would demand that they pay in full, months before the trip was scheduled to take place. Then, as the trip got closer, one of two things would happen. Either Miller would cancel the trip and not refund their money, or the moose hunters would have to cancel due to a lack of information, communication, or complex logistics.

Hopefully, this lawsuit will bring some attention to the Alaskan guide and his scamming of moose hunters, so no one else loses money or their dreams over this.