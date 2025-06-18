As Moose Continue To Attack People In Colorado, Experts Explain Why They Think This Is Happening

When imagining animals involved in animal attacks, a moose is not the first creature that comes to mind. I'm not sure why, but I never really saw them as a threat. Perhaps I was too busy thinking about animals with mighty jaws and sharp claws. Creatures like bears or wolves come more readily to my mind. However, not only is a moose more than capable of hurting you, but they have also been attacking people in Colorado. As moose continue to attack people, experts have begun to explain why they think moose attack.

After Another Moose Attack, Experts Explain Why Moose Attack

There have been several moose attacks in Colorado recently, leaving people wondering: What causes a moose attack? Outdoor Life shares that there have been "at least four separate moose attacks in just over a week, all of which involved dogs and cow moose with calves nearby." Which brings us to the main reason that moose attack. Like most animals, moose are extremely protective of their offspring. So, during moose calving season, cows can be very aggressive.

Getting too close to a calf is not a good idea, no matter how cute they are. While some wildlife may run from humans, a moose is not that animal. Instead, the moose will stand its ground against you. This is even more so the case when a calf is nearby. Because cows often leave their calves hidden among thick vegetation, it is not uncommon for people or dogs to stumble upon them without even meaning to.

Naturally, if you stumble across their young, the moose is not going to be happy. This is particularly true in regards to dogs. That is because dogs are seen as predators, and no animal wants a predator near their baby. In fact, most moose conflicts involve canines, so it is imperative to keep your dog leashed at all times.

Experts Issue A Warning

Now that you know the main reason why moose attack, here are some steps to avoid a moose conflict. First and foremost, be aware of the time of year. Breeding season runs from late May to mid-June, so you want to be extra vigilant during that time. Additionally, always keep your dog leashed so they cannot scamper off and accidentally find a moose calf. Additionally, you want to choose trails with good visibility and make lots of noise as you travel. This way, you are less likely to stumble upon a moose off guard. Suppose you do happen upon a moose, back away slowly and give the animal a wide berth. Show that you are not a threat. If you follow these tips, you should likely avoid a moose conflict.