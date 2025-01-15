In The Case Of Moose Vs Car, Video Shows Why Moose Always Wins

When you think of car accidents you usually imagine a car on car collision. Additionally, you probably assume both cars are moving. What if you were just peacefully sitting in your car when a moose decided to plow straight into your windshield? Seems unlikely right? Except for that is exactly what happened to this one driver. This encounter clearly demonstrated in the battle of moose. vs. car the moose will usually come out on top.

Moose Vs. Car: The Battle One Driver Was Not Expecting

Now I know that moose do not have the best eyesight, but I am assuming that it could still see the car. Despite the snowy conditions and this young moose's poor eyesight, the streaming lights of the vehicle had to be visible to it. Then again, maybe the lights are what caused its agitation. After all, when I am driving I know I complain about being blinded by other driver's headlights.

Perhaps these lights send him into a "blind" rage. Moose are known to charge whenever they feel threatened. A defense mechanism that typically works for them given their large size. Male moose, known as bulls, can weigh up to 1,5000 pounds according to Whiskey Riff. Additionally, female moose, known as cows, can weigh up to 1,000. With weights like that it is no surprise that they are the largest members of the deer family.

Luckily for this driver, the moose that decided to attack his car seemed to be a calf. If it had been any bigger the damage could have been much worse. Like I said, in cases of moose vs. car, the moose is likely to win. The driver watches in horror as the moose calf begins charging towards his car.

While he may have expected it to dart last second and go around the car, this moose was fully committed. Instead, it launches its body up onto the man's windshield. The entire car shakes with the force of the animal's body slamming into it, until the calf rolls off the side of the car, taking the side mirror with it.

While the car suffered damages, the calf stands up, shakes itself off and moves on with its evening. The threat has been dealt with and now it can move on.