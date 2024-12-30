Moose Goes Viral For Its Massive Size

When thinking of large animals many people jump to creatures like elephants or whales. However one animal that tends to get overlooked is the moose. Considering they are 4-7 feet at their shoulder, they are massive creatures. Also, that size doesn't include their head or antlers. A video on TikTok shows an incredibly massive moose. Watch as a rare encounter helped this moose go viral.

Massive Moose Goes Viral

In a sort of reverse zoo situation, a person shared a video of a moose watching them on TikTok. The film-taker is safe and sound inside a Colorado cabin. However just outside of their glass window is a massive moose. This thing is huge. I mean, it literally was as tall as the house. This gargantuan creature peacefully stared at the human for a few moments before noticing something far more interesting. A nice, juicy piece of watermelon was left on the ground for it. Delicious watermelon is far more fascinating than staring at a human stuck behind some glass.

While they are typically docile creatures, if you see this massive moose you should think twice about getting close to it. Whiskey Riff shares that the largest recorded moose was "an astonishing weight of over 2300 pounds, and was monstrous 15 feet tall." Can you imagine coming face to face with a creature of that size? People in the comments were quick to share their thoughts on the massive moose.

One user confirmed that these creatures are always huge. They wrote, "I used to live in Alaska. When they would walk by our front window, the room would darken as if a cloud was passing over the sun. The entire room would get dark."

Another confirmed the size of these incredible creatures. They wrote, "Yall don't understand they are as big if not bigger than the Clydesdale Horses."

A third user shared how despite the massive moose's size, they would be willing to risk life and limb for a quick little snuggle. They wrote, " He looks fluffier than expected. might wanna risk dying to pet him."

While I don't know if I would actually be brave enough to pet a wild animal, the thought also crossed my mind because this moose is just too cute. However, the woman who shares the TikTok videos did share one video where the moose came right up to her and allowed her to pet it. One user wrote, "How does it feel to be living my dream?" Honestly, I was wondering the same thing. Add petting a wild moose to my bucket list.