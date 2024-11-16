Colorado Home Owner Shocked To Find Moose Munching On Pumpkin In Backyard

In Frisco, Colorado, a wild moose made its way onto a porch, and enjoyed a couple bites out of a pumpkin.

As shared on Whiskey Riff, a video has made its rounds on the internet, which shows a massive moose make its way over a fence, and up to a pumpkin which sat just on the other side of a residence's front door. The video was recorded from inside the home. Such an angle is certainly hard to attain. Moreover, the video is striking to the eye, as the massive critter chews through an entire pumpkin.

Not only was the 800-pound animal willing to hop a fence to get to the pumpkin, but the large mammal even worked its way over a fresh snow in the area. And with the fresh snow, the Halloween decorations which stood tall at the home looked a bit odd to the unprepared eye.

As Thanksgiving nears, plenty of areas in the country will expect - and experience - snow in the coming weeks. But for much of the country, such a video is almost a sensory reset. Bright white snow, contrasted by a massive moose and a scrumptious pumpkin, is a a combination meant for virality. In this case, the internet did exactly as we all would expect.

Video Captures Massive Moose Eating A Pumpkin In Colorado

Notably, the video was captured by the owner of the home. The owner says the moose in question is known to visit the residence often. Such a running relationship obviously played a role in the animal's comfort level, in approaching the home.

Interestingly, the video also showed a smaller moose with the larger moose, who was eating the pumpkin. The smaller moose was assumed to be, possibly, offspring from the potentially mother cow, which was indulging in the pumpkin. The younger animal was not included in the feast.

The video would have gone even bigger, had the small moose enjoyed itself a bite or two. But, the nature of the video itself tells quite the story about an assumed mother's need for some peace and quiet.

Regardless, the video, and the moose involved, is having quite a moment on the internet.