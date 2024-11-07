Squirrel Crashes Kamala Harris's Concession Speech And Many Believe It's The Ghost of Peanut The Squirrel Celebrating
Image via X
Conservation

Well, this is something, isn't it? Kamala Harris recently gave her concession speech, and a squirrel crashed the event. Many believe its the ghost of internet celeb Peanut The Squirrel.

They say that Peanut is haunting the Democratic party after New York officials put it down. What does Harris have to do with Peanut the Squirrel? Not much. It's not like she personally had the animal killed. But the squirrel became the rallying cry of Republicans in the final days of the presidential election. New York is a Democratically controlled state so that may explain it.

While Harris conceded the election, a squirrel scurried across the stage just moments prior. It ended up going viral online with people noting the irony.

Peanut The Squirrel

Meanwhile, Peanut's owner said that New York officials treated him like a terrorist. "The DEC came to my house and raided my house without a search warrant to find a squirrel!" said Longo. "I was treated as if I was a drug dealer and they were going for drugs and guns."

JD Vance, at a North Carolina rally, claimed Donald Trump was fired up over peanut's death. "The same government that doesn't care about hundreds of thousands of illegal immigrant criminals coming into our country, doesn't want us to have pets," Vance said. "It's the craziest thing."

Officials euthanized the animal after it bit one of the agents during their investigation. They claimed they were testing for rabies.

Longo also blasted the organization for killing his furry friend.

He wrote, "Well internet, you WON. You took one of the most amazing animals away from me because of your selfishness. To the group of people who called DEC, there's a special place in hell for you. Today at 10am Wednesday, Oct 30, 2024... The NY State DEC showed up to my house and took Peanut. He was TAKEN to the EUTHANIZED."

He also continued, "Im in shock, disbelief, and disgusted to the people who did this to, PNUT. For the last 7 years, Peanut has been my best friend. He's been the center of my world and many of yours for so long, I don't know how to process this, emotionally. Last year we moved to NY in hopes of starting a NONPROFIT animal rescue in PNUT's Name."

