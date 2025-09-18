Spirit Airlines Flight Has Tense Encounter After Flying Too Close To Air Force One

Spirit Airlines is in the news again after a tense encounter earlier this week. A flight got a bit too close to Air Force One's flight path. It resulted in an air traffic controller repeatedly warning the pilot of the flight.

The incident happened on Tuesday in New York. The Spirit Airlines flight was headed from Fort Lauderdale, Florida to Boston. Meanwhile, Air Force One, which did have President Donald Trump on board, was headed to the United Kingdom.

That's when Spirit Airlines crossed into Air Force One's flight path. Fortunately, air industry professionals were all over it to prevent things from escalating. Air traffic control immediately warned the flight to "turn 20 degrees." However, it appears that the pilot just wasn't paying attention.

"Pay attention, Spirit 1300, turn 20 degrees right," the air traffic controller said. "Spirit 1300, turn 20 degrees right now. Spirit Wings, 1300 turn 20 degrees right immediately. Pay attention."

Spirit Airlines Flight

Air traffic controller got more stern with their orders. They told the pilot to turn away again and mentioned that the other flight was Air Force One, saying, "I'm sure you can see who it is."

Fortunately, both Spirit Airlines and Air Force One maintained separation from each other.

"I got to talk to you twice every time, Spirit 1300. ... Pay attention. Get off the iPad," the controller said in the audio.

A spokesperson for Spirit Airlines commented on the matter, saying the flight "followed procedures and Air Traffic Control instructions while en route to Boston." They also added, "Safety is always our top priority."

Meanwhile, Spirit Airlines made news last month after filing bankruptcy for the second time in two years. It has employees such as flight attendants worried about their jobs.

"We are being direct because even as we have many ways to fight because of our union, we also want to get you the truth about the situation at our airline and how each of us can take actions to protect and prepare ourselves for any challenge," the Association of Flight Attendants said Friday in a letter to its members.