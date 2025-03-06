Southwest Flight Grounded After Passenger Strips All Her Clothes And Starts Screaming

Talk about letting your hair down. A Southwest flight had to be grounded after a passenger thought it was the right time to strip down to the buff. Keep in mind that this was a crowded airplane.

I imagine that her fellow passengers probably weren't the happiest of campers to have their flight interrupted. The Southwest flight was about to leave Phoenix, Arizona when the passenger showed out. She also bared all to her fellow passengers. This forced the plane to return to its gate. The passenger stripped down and began screaming very loudly before takeoff.

I suppose that is one way to stop a flight. Her fellow passengers were shocked.

"It came as a complete surprise to everyone," one female eyewitness told 12 News. The plane was about to take off down the runway when the incident occurred. The passenger walked to the front of the plane and wanted off the flight. At the time, she still had her clothes on. But apparently she started stripping to get off the Southwest flight.

Southwest Flight Grounded

"She started, like, jumping up and down, screaming at the top of her lungs," the witness said.

Stripping to the buff proved to be obscene enough to get the plane stopped in its tracks. She walked in front of her fellow passengers, which included small children as well. "It was very evident that she was having a mental breakdown," recalled the witness.

I'm not sure what charges the woman is facing. But she was detained and transported to a hospital following the incident. At one point, she started rubbing her body on a female flight attendant.

"I was just hoping that the plane didn't take off," the witness recounted. Fortunately, the incident occurred in enough time for the plane to return to the gate. From there, she wad detained. Ultimately, her antics only delayed the flight for about an hour. Honestly, it could have probably been much worse.

Southwest Airlines reps also spoke out about the incident.

"We've reached out to Customers to apologize for the delay and appreciate their patience as our Teams worked to get them to their destinations as quickly as possible," they said.