Southwest Airlines has long been a favorite among passengers of all sizes. That is because they had a 'customer of size' policy that allowed plus-size passengers to purchase an extra seat. Afterwards, the passenger would be able to receive a refund of the cost. However, things at the airline are changing. Now, Southwest Airlines faces major backlash after it updated its policy regarding plus-size passengers and seating.

Southwest Airlines Faces Backlash Over Policy Update For Plus-Size Passengers

In the past, Southwest Airlines was a favorite airline for plus-sized fliers. It was mainly due to the fact that the airline allowed passengers who needed more space to purchase an extra seat for themselves. Then, after their travels, those passengers could request a refund for the extra seat. This allowed plus-size passengers to travel without spending more money and ensured that everyone had the space that they needed. Now, the airline has announced that it will be changing its policy for plus-size passengers, effective 27 January 2026. Starting in the new year, plus-size passengers can still purchase an additional seat for themselves, but the "popular refund is no longer guaranteed."

Instead, LadBible shares that the airline will only offer a refund for the second seat ticket if "the flight isn't fully booked at the time of departure and if both of the passenger's tickets were bought in the same booking class." Additionally, the passenger must request this refund within 90 days of their flight. Many previous passengers are speaking out against this policy change. Jen McLellan, host of the Plus Mommy podcast, spoke out on Instagram about the matter. Back in 2022, she posted a video of herself using the 'customer of size' policy and showed her viewers how it worked. McLellan clearly demonstrated how this policy gave her the confidence to take to the skies.

Now, she has created another post sharing why she thinks this new policy is a mistake.

The Public Responds

As Southwest Airlines faces backlash over its policy update for plus-size passengers, fliers like McLellan are speaking out. In her latest post, she addresses why she thinks this policy update is not the right move for the airline. She began her post with praise, stating how she was "met with kindness" the first time she utilized the 'customer of size' program. Later, she mentioned how this program gave her "something priceless: the dignity to travel." She shared how the policy was not only beneficial for her, but also for her seatmates.

She wrote, "It meant I wouldn't be the next viral video of someone upset about sitting next to the 'fat passenger'. Newsflash: I don't want to snuggle strangers either! That empty middle seat wasn't just for me, it gave my fellow passengers comfort too." Afterwards, she addressed her feelings about the new policy updates. She argued that no longer offering the refund will create "finacial barriers" for many plus-size passengers. She argued that because of this change, "many will face the impossible choice of paying for two seats...or not travelling at all."

Then she challenged the airline, claiming, "Your heart logo is more than branding; it should represent accessibility and inclusion. Those values must remain at the heart of travel.?" She concluded the post, urging the airline to listen to their customers and revert the changes they are now putting into the place.