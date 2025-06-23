Solo Female Traveler Has A Tense Encounter With A Family While On All Inclusive Trip

A solo female traveler had to put her foot down after having a tense encounter while traveling by herself on an all-inclusive trip.

Taking to Reddit, she wondered if she over-reacted after describing a truly bizarre experience with a family while on a trip in Tenerife. She explained that she was minding her own business.

She said, "I'm currently on a Solo trip in Tenerife, All inclusive to save having to look for places to eat by myself. The hotel has club style seating. Meaning that all tables are tables of 8 and people get sat together, apparently it's to encourage a sense of community and conversation..."

Well, that ended up backfiring for the female solo traveler.

She wrote, "Last night, I was seated first. And had a glass of wine. A family of 5 got seated at my table. 2 adults and 3 Children. the mother turned to me and said 'we do not wish to expose our children to women drinking alcohol' I smiled and said perhaps they should ask to move tables if it was an issue but I would be drinking the wine. They noticed I was on my own and made passive aggressive comments about this."

However, the family overstepped even more when the solo traveler went to get her food. Upon arriving back, she realized that her glass of wine had vanished.

Solo Female Traveler Details Experience

She wrote, "I went up to get food and on return the wine had disappeared, a waiter came over and asked to see my wrist band (for the all inclusive) and said the family had told them I was underage and must have sneaked away from my parents , he was very apologetic and returned with a fresh glass of wine just as the family came back with their food."

Ultimately, she ended up getting revenge, though. The solo traveler wrote, "AITA for then requesting the waiter brought me the full bottle along with a couple of shots of vodka? - the family stormed out the restaurant when I drank the shots as they arrived at the table!"

The solo traveler had a lot of sympathetic ears on Reddit who believed she did the right thing.

One wrote, "The audacity to go lie about you being a naughty child that sneaked away to have alcohol. What the actual hell? But also: it's only offensive if women drink alcohol? So it's okay for a man to do that? That's misogynistic. Why shouldn't a woman get to enjoy herself?"

Another wrote, "You are my hero for 1: going on a trip like that solo and 2: for ordering a full bottle of wine and the vodka shots to spite that mother!"