Six People Are Injured And Two Missing After Connecticut Boating Accident

On Monday night, a boat crashed in the Connecticut River, leaving two passengers missing, one dead, and 6 injured.

According to ABC News, six boaters were rescued by the Coast Guard after the crash, and transported to a hospital for treatment. As of the writing of this article, two boaters had yet to be found, and one boater was confirmed to have died.

Both of the missing boaters are men. Moreover, they were not wearing life jackets at the time of the crash. Tragically, the 31-foot motorboat was traveling at high speeds when it hit a jetty near Harbor One Marina, in Old Saybrook. The vessel was returning to dock after a Labor Day trip to Block Island. The boat broke apart after the collision, sending the 9 passengers into the water.

While the six rescued passengers were transported to a hospital, their conditions have not yet been reported. While much is unknown of the incident, the Old Saybrook Fire Department is leading the investigation. Likewise, Coast Guard stations in Cape Cod and New London have been called in to assist in the search.

Connecticut Environmental Conservation Police Captain Keith Williams said in a press conference that from the looks of the evidence available, it is likely that the missing bodies will be recovered, but not saved.

Williams continued to share that the driver of the boat was in critical condition. Likewise, one passenger was confirmed to have been released after receiving treatment. The conditions of the other four passengers who were rescued are not known.

The boat itself remained submerged Tuesday morning. It was inside of the submerged boat, that the deceased body had been recovered from.

Captain Williams said the investigation was still in early stages but did share several pertinent pieces of information. First, the jetty was well-marked inn the water. Captain Williams is also not aware of any weather-related issues playing a role in the accident. Regardless, no other information has been made public regarding the cause of the accident, or the identities of the victims.