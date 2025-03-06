Single Mom Opens Up About Traveling World With A Toddler And Why They Never Stay At Hotel Rooms

A single mom isn't letting being a parent stop her from traveling the world. She regularly travels from place to place with her three-year-old by her side.

Single mom Sarah Noack spoke with Daily Mail about her travels around the globe. So far, she's visited 20 countries with Luana by her side. She explained, "Travelling with a child is insanely rewarding if you choose to slow down and see the world through your child's eyes. During my travels, I've noticed that many parents struggle to fully enjoy travelling with their kids."

She continued, "The desire to make the most of their time in a country often conflicts with their children's needs, creating stress that the kids inevitably sense as well. This stress can lead to frustration for both the parents and the children. Turning what should be a joyful experience into a challenging one."

The single mom believes anything can be accomplished with the right mindset. During her travels, she also chooses to stay in guest houses over hotels because she likes supporting local families.

Single Mom On The Go

The single mom says, "I like that by booking a guesthouse, the money supports a local family directly instead of going to a big chain and I got invited to incredible events from staying in guesthouses, like a Buddhist festival in Sri Lanka. You become part of a local family and learn a lot more about the culture that way."

As far as balancing work, traveling and family, it can be tricky. She explained, "A typical day in our life looks like we're outside on adventures the entire day and then get home tired, but that's when I need to start working."

However, she's her own boss, so that helps.