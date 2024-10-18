Shocked Bass Pro Shopper Discover Raccoons Living In Artificial Tree In Store

Shoppers were shocked to find raccoons living within an artificial tree in the Chattanooga, Tennessee Bass Pro Shops.

According to Whiskey Riff, Bass Pro employees only became aware of the raccoons after a shopper's video of the critters went viral online. Bass Pro Shops is certainly known for the wildlife that covers the store. Taxidermied deer, moose, ducks and more, cover each store's walls. Notably, though, those animals are not alive. In fact, the only living animals that are intended to live within a Bass Pro Shop are those that enjoy the fish tank.

The viral video was posted days ago, and it is widely assumed the raccoons have been removed from the building in the time that has since passed. While the assumed removal is the right move from a corporate perspective, many online seemed very empathetic to the raccoons. Commenters made the point that these particular raccoons had made it a luxury life. One even called the critters "trash pandas" that had made it out, and were living a "rich raccoon life."

Raccoons Living In Bass Pro Shops Are Caught On Camera By Shopper

Ironically, the raccoons kind of lived a life behind enemy lines, if you will. Bass Pro Shops, as an outdoor-oriented store, is packed to the brim with tools which are meant to put an end to nuisance critters, such as raccoons. The now viral raccoons had courageously made their way into the belly of their own beast.

On a seriousness note, raccoons are often the topic of management discussions each year. Particularly, wild turkey enthusiasts place a lot of emphasis on the damage done by untouched raccoon populations.

Raccoons are infamous for crushing turkey populations each year, by getting to eggs before they hatch. Raccoons have a great sense of smell, which helps in their pursuit of the eggs each year.

Regardless, the Bass Pro Shops raccoons were obviously not wreaking havoc on turkey nests. Rather, they were enjoying a spa-like experience in a well-kept, albeit artificial, tree.

Here's to those brave critters, and their legendarily viral moment.