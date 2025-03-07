Several Cruise Ships Trapped At Sea Due To Tropical Cyclone

Several cruise ships are currently trapped at sea due to a tropical cyclone bearing down. Although hurricane season hasn't quite started in America, some heavy storms are happening across the world.

Tropical Cyclone Alfred is going to make landfall in Australia later Friday or on early Saturday. As such, several cruise ships have had to brace for the cyclone at sea. Other vessels were more fortunate and managed to make it to port safely. 9 News Australia reports on the incoming storm.

For those who don't know, a cyclone is pretty much a hurricane except with a different name. Expect high winds, storm surges, and the like. Unfortunately, several cruise ships weren't able to make it to port in time. These include both Carnival Cruise Lines' Luminosa ship and Royal Carribean's Quantum of the Seas.

Both cruise ships weren't able to return to the country as planned due to the storm. Carnival Luminosa is steering clear of the path of the storm until it has passed through the country.

Cyclone Traps Cruise Ships At Sea

Meanwhile, other cruise ships aren't able to depart due to the cyclone.

"Our Fleet Operations Center continues to keep a close eye on Tropical Cyclone Alfred. Given its current track, the storm is expected to directly impact the Brisbane area in the coming days and the port is now closed as it prepares," Carnival Cruise Line stated. "Once the storm passes, officials must conduct a post-storm assessment before we can be cleared to safely return to port. We are anticipating that this process will take some time to complete, the earliest being Saturday, 8 March. Regrettably, we have no alternative but to cancel your voyage."

Meanwhile, passengers on the Pacific Encounter cruise ship had already seen the effects of the cyclone, which included high waves and winds.

"It wasn't that bad for us, but some people had a difficult time coping with the waves," one passenger said. "The captain did an excellent job to steer us away from it and to go into the waves rather than be rolled by waves."

So it's best to practice proper precaution. I'm sure the passengers won't mind.