Viral Video Shows Rescuer's POV Of Saving A Stranded Man During Hurricane Helene

Body camera video from Tennessee State Wildlife Officer Justin Pinkston showcased a heroic effort to save a stranded man during the devastating floods of Hurricane Helene.

According to Matt Van Swol on X, Justin's rescue team saved over a dozen people during Helene, in a single day. The video in question has garnered over 271,000 views on Van Swol's account alone. Notably, in the video, Pinkston works his way through high, rushing waters. That is to say, the footage gives the public a clear picture of the dangerous nature of the infamous storm.

In total, the clip runs for just over three-and-a-half minutes. It starts as Pinkston wades through chest-deep flood waters, and approaches the stranded man's house. Within the home, flood waters are rushing, as the enclosed space creates an environment in which the water pressure rises quickly. As a result, the approach to the home grows more dangerous with each step toward what appears to the front door. Water crashes violently around Officer Pinkston as he reaches for the stranded man, who is wearing a life vest. Pinkston is flanked by a boat, which has his teammates inside.

Together, the team of Wildlife Officers are able to pull the man from his home, and eventually to safety in the boat. Once safe and with the officers, the once-stranded man says something to Pinkston to spark a reply that brings chills to viewers. In the video, Pinkston tells the man "You've still got your life. That's what's most important."

The video dialogue is quick and to the point, but paints a strong image of the realities of Helene. While most Americans never considered the impacted region to even be in danger of such an event, the damage done to the affected communities is very real.

?#BREAKING: Body cam footage of a harrowing water-rescue during Helene has just been released by the State of Tennessee. The video shows wildlife officer, Justin Pinkston, saving a man's life during the height of the flooding. Justin's team saved over a dozen people that day. pic.twitter.com/eJ5FFoovLt — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) December 13, 2024

Remarkably, the heroes, like Officer Pinkston and his team, who saved lives during Helene's recues, dealt with such a rare event as if they were entirely prepared for the moment. And maybe that is the best lesson from the video. Regardless of how unique any disaster may be, a detail-oriented, and focussed response, can save lives.