Man, Who Spent 25 Years Living On Cruise Ships, Reveals Bizarre Effect Its Had On Him

A man spent more than 25 years living on cruise ships. While that does sound like the life especially for an adventurer, it has had a bizarre effect on him. He's revealed that he doesn't do that good on dry land anymore.

Whereas some people get sick, he gets land sick. Mario Salcedo has done more than 1,000 voyages with Royal Caribbean cruise ships. Speaking with Conde Nast Traveler, he said, "I've lost my land legs. I'm swaying so much I can't walk in a straight line. I'm so used to being on ships that it feels more comfortable to me than being on land."

Elaine Warren, the founder and CEO of The Family Cruise Companion, spoke with Daily Mail. She said the condition is known as mal de débarquement syndrome and affects those who spend extended amounts of time on cruise ships.

She said, "Spending extended time on a cruise ship sounds like a dream for many families. The convenience, entertainment, and all-inclusive nature of the experience make it an attractive idea. But when you shift from a vacation mindset to actually living at sea, a lot of unexpected things happen - especially to your body."

Man Spent 25 Years Living On Cruise Ships

She continued, "I've spent years helping families plan cruise vacations, and while short-term trips are one thing, staying on board long-term is a different experience entirely. The first adjustment is to constant motion. The body adapts to the ship's movement over time, but that doesn't always mean in a good way."

Warren said that she spoke with some people who found returning to dry land difficult after months at sea.

"Many long-term cruisers find that they develop 'sea legs,' where they get so used to the ship's slight sway that walking on land feels strange. I've spoken to people who lived at sea for months, and they say that stepping back onto solid ground can be disorienting - almost like the land itself is moving. For kids, this can be especially unsettling when they first disembark after a long voyage," she said.

Salcedo spent more than 25 years on cruise ships, paying around $101,000 a year for his cabin. So far, he enjoys his lifestyle, saying he gets to mostly have fun. He said he only spends a couple of days a year on dry land.