Seventh Body Found In Popular Texas Lake So Far This Year

It's been a prolific year for one lake in Texas. So far, authorities have found seven bodies in the popular visitor's spot, and it certainly has locals worried.
Authorities pulled a seventh body from Lake Bird Lake in Austin, Texas. Previously, authorities found other bodies in the lake this year. With seven bodies, that's nearly one body a month. Who knows if there's any more lurking out there? So what's going on? Well, it appears to be a bit of a mystery going on.
Authorities confirmed they found a seventh body in the lake. They responded to reports of remains in the lake near 1st Street Bridge and the 300 block of Cesar Chavez. However, so far, the Austin Police Department (APD) said they do not expect foul play or homicide to be involved. They said that there were no signs of trauma on the body. But they are investigating the incident.
Body Found In Texas Lake
However, that hasn't stopped locals from speculating about a possible serial killer in their midst. Police found the most recent body on December 1, identified as 73-year-old Thi Lang Nguyen. So far, Austin police insist there's no connection between all of the deaths. So you may want to hold onto those serial killer theories for now. All of the bodies were found in the Texas lake.
Previously, a man drowned after acting erratically and falling into the water in September. In July, police found the body of a man. He appeared to have blunt force trauma. September also saw another body found along the trail near the lake. Back in February, authorities located a woman's body near the north shore. Meanwhile, in April, a fisherman found another body in the lake.
To cap things off, another person almost drowned earlier this year. Someone drugged him, and he ended up falling off a bridge and nearly drowning near the lake.
Jeff Jones was slipped the date-rape drug Rohypnol.
"Whoever they may be just missed the target and I hit the ground, and luckily because of that I didn't drown," he explained. "I just got lucky... Not many people can say they potentially survived a serial killer, so that's a story I can tell, I guess."