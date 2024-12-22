Seventh Body Found In Popular Texas Lake So Far This Year

It's been a prolific year for one lake in Texas. So far, authorities have found seven bodies in the popular visitor's spot, and it certainly has locals worried.

Authorities pulled a seventh body from Lake Bird Lake in Austin, Texas. Previously, authorities found other bodies in the lake this year. With seven bodies, that's nearly one body a month. Who knows if there's any more lurking out there? So what's going on? Well, it appears to be a bit of a mystery going on.

Authorities confirmed they found a seventh body in the lake. They responded to reports of remains in the lake near 1st Street Bridge and the 300 block of Cesar Chavez. However, so far, the Austin Police Department (APD) said they do not expect foul play or homicide to be involved. They said that there were no signs of trauma on the body. But they are investigating the incident.

Body Found In Texas Lake