21-Year-Old Dies Trying To Save Drowning Girl Moments After Being Baptized In Texas Lake

Lincer Lopez is a hero. He'll always be a hero. The 21-year-old put the life of another before his own and paid the ultimate sacrifice. He drowned trying to save a girl in need at a Texas lake.

In a strange twist of fate, Lopez had just got baptized at the same lake moments before. According to the Waxahachie Police Department, the 21-year-old drowned trying to save a girl from drowning. They responded to a call at Boat Dock Park at Lake Waxahachie around 12:45 p.m. local time, on Saturday, Aug. 24.

Fortunately, Lopez's efforts weren't for vain. A boater managed to pull the girl out of the lake and save her. "The 21-year-old male was recovered from the lake and transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced deceased," the statement read.

According to family members, Lopez was at the lake to get baptized. The church group had a gathering at the lake afterwards to enjoy the day. That's when a teenage member of their group began to drown. Boater Jacob Bell ended up rescuing the girl from the water.

21-Year-Old Drowns

"I looked over there and I saw this little girl swimming towards me, and I was probably a hundred yards from her," Bell said. He saw that she was "holding onto somebody else. They had their "down in the water." Pulling both of the girls out of the water, the boater began attempting CPR on her. He said the teen was blue.

"I just kept pumping," he says. "And then she started vomiting and she started taking deep breaths again."

However, Bell realized after he got to shore that someone else had been in the water as well. He rushed to aid the 21-year-old.

"I ran out the lake and where they were pointing to," Bell says. "I dove down a few times and then I could feel them down there on the bottom. He was probably 12 feet down and pulled him up off the bottom and kind of [dragged] him over to where the police were."

Lincer's uncle, Jacobo Lopez, called his nephew a hero. "He didn't think twice about rescuing someone else," Lopez said.