Selfie Bear Set Free: Black Bear Cub Is Released Back Into The Wild

Wildlife can be extremely cute. Don't get me wrong, there have been times where I have wanted to snuggle up with a wild animal. Perhaps even take it home. However, I don't because I know deep down that is not the right thing to do. However, a group in North Carolina did not agree with that mentality. They showed that when they took a black bear cub out of a tree for a selfie. Luckily, that poor selfie bear has finally been set free back into the wild.

Selfie Bear Released Back Into Wild

Back in April, a group of reckless individuals decided to favor selfies over safety. A video showed these individuals pulling multiple black bear cubs from a nearby tree. Then they held those cubs against their will for a selfie. One cub was left behind and was tagged as the selfie bear. Local authorities and wildlife experts were called to the scene to assist the bear and inform the people of their wrongdoings.

From there, the black bear cub was rescued by the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission and taken to a rehabilitation center. While the cub was cold, wet, and traumatized, it did not appear to be physically harmed. The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission set the bear free in an undisclosed and remote area within the state. Additionally, they shared a video of this magical moment where the bear cub finally tastes freedom again. In the video you can see the bear tear out of the crate and run straight into the woods with no hesitation.

The team placed a tracking collar on the bear to help them understand how the black bear cub is adjusting to life back out in the wild. Despite being taken as the selfie bear, the team has full confidence that this cub will acclimate to wildlife again and will no just what to do come winter. The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission also took the opportunity to remind people that while they may seem adorable and defenseless, if you ever see a bear cub alone leave it alone.

It is safer for the bear and for humans if we leave them be and allow them to handle themselves. Besides, you never know where mama bear may be lurking.