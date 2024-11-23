Search For Missing Hiker Austin King In Yellowstone Paused Until Spring As Father Holds Out Hope

Sadly, it looks like missing hiker Austin King may never be found. The search in Yellowstone has paused for the year until spring due to snow and winter weather. This comes after the park scaled back its search.

King worked at Yellowstone at a concessions stand. However, he made the decision to solo hike Eagle Peak in the park. King disappeared and failed to return from the 7-day backcountry trip.

"[King] was reported overdue to the Yellowstone Interagency Communications Center when he failed to arrive for his boat pickup near Yellowstone Lake's Southeast Arm on Friday afternoon, Sept. 20," officials said. No one heard from King since September 17. "He called friends and family from the summit of Eagle Peak in the park's remote southeast corner."

In an interview with The Independent, Austin's father Brian King-Henke says that he's prepared for the grim reality that his son is likely dead.

"Yellowstone is unforgiving in the winter, if you're not prepared for it," King-Henke said. "I know it's more of a recovery than anything but it's just knowing that he's out there."

Austin King Missing

However, he still is holding out some hope that he may be alive somehow.

"I'm hearing that all these hunters that go out there, there are quite a few cabins spread out in those mountain ranges and those basins," he said. "So, if [Austin] was able to get out there and find them then he'd have supplies. They all have blankets, firewood, food, you're out of the weather - so there's always the possibility."

King-Henke continued, "Like I've been saying all along, you know, I believe in the impossible." King-Henke plans to travel to Wyoming to talk with those on the rescue team. As winter settles in, the chances of Austin King still being alive become narrower and narrower.

"I've been through a journey of anger, sadness," he told The Independent. "I've been going through a roller coaster of emotions. But I have to keep reminding myself that I've made it through things in the past which have given me the foundation ground to keep level-headed and do what I need to do as Dad.

He added, "It's going to be a daunting task to bring this army [of helpers] together and be ready in July."