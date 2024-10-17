Yellowstone Refuses Request For Helicopter As Frantic Search Continues For Missing Hiker Austin King

The search for Austin King is growing dire with a winter storm moving in on Yellowstone. The park refused to allow a helicopter to search the area for the missing hiker.

Steadfast, King's father and volunteers are searching Eagle Peak on foot for any signs of King before the winter weather settles in. Brian King-Henke launched private efforts to find his son after Yellowstone has scaled back its efforts. Unfortunately, the park refused a request for a helicopter to aid in the search.

"We felt that it was very important to utilize these next two days before new snow falls, because we may not get another chance until next year," organizer Joshua Lamb said. "We were not mad, but we were just disappointed."

The reason Yellowstone didn't approve the helicopter is because officials were unable to verify that the pilot had experience to fly and land in the park's mountainous areas.

Yellowstone National Park Superintendent Cam Sholly offered sympathies to the family.

Yellowstone Refuses Request

"We deeply sympathize with Austin's family and their desire to continue searching for him," Sholly said in a statement. "At this time, the park has limited resources to respond to Eagle Peak if something were to go wrong. The park's helicopter is gone and there are limited air support resources capable of conducting high mountain rescues."

King's father contracted the helicopter with a local service. Lamb insists that the helicopter pilot had the experience to fly the area.

Lamb said, "We do plan on stopping all [current] efforts [Wednesday] evening."

"We're still gonna help fight and look for Austin," he also said. "We're just gonna have to use other resources some other way."

King has been missing for more than 25 days after setting out on a solo hike to Eagle Peak. The only sign of him was a handwritten message that King wrote and left at the peak.

"I can't feel my fingers. And my glasses are so fogged from the ruthless weather of the mountains," he wrote. "I truly cannot believe I am here after what it took to be here. I endured rain, sleet, hail. And the most wind I have ever felt. I could not see Eagle for most of the day due to the most fog I have ever seen in my life."