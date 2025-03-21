Scientists Checking Water Samples At North Carolina River Make A Grim Discovery

A group of scientists got more than they bargained for when checking the water at a North Carolina river. They were testing water samples when they discovered a body.

The scientists were at Cape Fear River on Tuesday when they got a literal dose of fear. While conducting tests on the cloudy water, they discovered a body that was floating just beneath the surface. The scientists quickly called the authorities, who are investigating exactly what happened here.

"A group of scientists conducting water tests made the discovery," the North Carolina Bureau of Investigation said in a news release. The scientists discovered the body along the river near Fayetteville. Unfortunately, authorities had a difficult time actually recovering the body due to debris in the area. They explained, "The recovery of the body was delayed due to fallen trees and debris resulting from past hurricanes."

Authorities are still stumped on exactly what caused the person's death. They don't believe that the body the scientists found even originated in that part of the river. They theorize that it may have floated downstream from another location. Cape Fear covers more than 9,000 square miles making the exact location difficult to find out.

Authorities believe that the body may have entered the river from another county and drifted down the river before coming to rest at a spot between River Road and Highway 295.

Scientists Make Grim Discovery

The river, which covers 9,000-square-miles, has 'more than 1,100 dams and blockages' according to experts, The News & Observer reported.