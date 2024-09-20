Scientist Reveals The Truth Behind The Bermuda Triangle

The mystery of the Bermuda Triangle has been circulating for years. Sevveral conspiracy theories have arisen in an attempt to explain the many people who have gone missing in this dangerous section of the planet. Experts wanted to set the record straight so they did some digging and what they found may surprise you.

The Great Mystery Of The Bermuda Triangle

The Bermuda Triangle is a section of the North Atlantic Ocean nestled in the space between Florida, Puerto Rico, and Bermuda. It is seen as a deadly area because of the supposed amount of people that enter and do not reemerge. People have created many theories about this stretch of the sea, some more realistic than others.

However, after hearing rumors of supernatural forces or extraterrestrial activity, experts decided to reveal the truth about the Bermuda Triangle. An Australian scientist, Karl Kruszzelnicki, shared his theories with Unilad. He shared that he believed most of the disappearances in the area were due to, "human error and bad weather."

He further explained that the Bermuda Triangle is close to the equator, making the weather stronger. Additionally, it is next to a "wealthy part of the world — America— therefore you have a lot of traffic." Just as it is on the road, the more traffic the more chances for accidents to happen.

Then, he brings up how the number of differences is not so different than other areas in the world. For example in the Alaskan Triangle; yea that's right there is one of those too. Multiple disappearances have occurred in the rough climate of the Alaskan Triangle just as they do in the Bermuda Triangle.

Nothing Out Of The Ordinary

Kruszelnicki continues on to say that there is nothing out of the ordinary with the sea in the Bermuda Triangle. Not only does it look normal but the scientist shared, "According to Lloyd's of London and the US Coastguard the number that go missing in the Bermuda Triangle is the same as anywhere in the world on a percentage basis."

Even great mysteries like Flight 19, which disappeared in the Bermuda Triangle in 1945, have been attributed to normal causes such as "adverse weather conditions." It turns out that the great mystery surrounding the Bermuda Triangle is that there is no mystery at all.