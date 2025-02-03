Same Views Different Location: Avoid Crowds And Save Money By Visiting Destination Dupes To Popular Locations

Travel can be expensive. Between flights and food and excursions, it can really break the bank. It doesn't help that things just seem to be increasing in price as the years go on as well. However, have no fear. It turns out there are more places to explore than you ever imagined. Now, with more and more destination dupes becoming known travelers on a budget are still able to experience breathtaking places.

What Are Destination Dupes?

When thinking of destination dupes think of it like a more affordable version of something expensive, but without that fear or knockoff quality. Have you ever seen those videos online of stunning destinations with text written on top of it that says something like "This is not the Maldives or Bora Bora." That is a destination dupe, a place that looks almost exactly like those breathtaking locations that break the bank, but without the insane price tag. If you are looking for an incredible destination this year, hear are three recommendations.

1. Swap London for Liverpool

Just a four hour drive from London, Liverpool offers the same culture and city views without the massive crowds or tourists or the massive price tags. Similar to London, it is full of history and has a great scene for the music lovers. Mental Floss even shares that it is the birthplace of The Beatles. With beautiful ferries and architecture it is an incredible spot for your next vacation.

2. Trade Rome for Kraków

Rome, Italy is a very sought after destination. However, being so sought after means that you will be battling the costs and the crowds. I don't know about you, but those are two things I want to avoid on my vacation. If you want another stunning city, try visiting Kraków, Poland instead. Its medieval Old Town looks like you just stepped into a story book with its cobblestone streets and Wawel Castel. It features one of the most beautiful market squares in Europe, and some of the best food. Not to mention, if you are a history buff, this place is teeming with history.

3. Who Needs The Maldives When You Have The Philippines?

Finally, last on our list of destination dupes we have Palawan in the Philippines. Although I understand why the Maldives are on everyone's bucket list (they are on mine too), they are an unrealistic expectation for the average family. When I looked up prices the other day, it was something astronomical like around $8,000 per person for five nights. Granted that was for an overwater bungalow but if I am going all that way is that not what I would go for? Luckily there are other options. Palawan offers the same incredible flue waters at a fraction of the cost. It also offers quite a bit more adventure. You can go island hopping, snorkeling, hiking you name it.