Rush To Save Workers In Flooded Coal Mine: 3 People Already Dead

Mining is a dangerous job all on its own, but for these nine men things just got deadlier. Nine men are trapped in a flooded coal mine. They are hanging on for dear life as rescue teams rush to save the workers.

Mad Rush To Save Workers Stuck In Flooded Coal Mine

Nine men have gotten trapped in a coal mine in India's north-eastern Assam state. The men were going about their daily work when the flooded coal mine put their lives at risk. District police chief in Dima Hasao shared what he thought happened. He said the miners "probably hit some water channel and water came out and flooded it."

Reports indicate that the men are trapped about 300 feet below the surface. If that isn't scary enough, they are also beneath a well that is about 150 feet deep, "of which almost 100 feet is filled with water." While various teams rush to save the workers stuck in the flooded coal mine, it may already be too late for some of them.

Three of the people stuck in the mine are believed to be dead, although their bodies have not yet been recovered. Currently, various teams are working to save the mine workers. PEOPLE Magazine shares that the "rescue units included divers, sappers, medical staff, and necessary equipment."

Team Effort To Save The Workers

Army deep divers have entered the mine in an attempted rescue mission, but so far no one has been able to make it past 35 feet deep. Navy deep divers have been requested and are expected to arrive to the site soon. In addition to the divers various equipment is being used to help haul the workers out of the flooded coal mine.

Official photos show ropes, cranes, and various other tools helping to pull the men out of the mine. Hopefully with the new diving team, and continued efforts from everyone, the remaining seven men will be rescued soon.