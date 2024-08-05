Robert Kennedy Jr Admits He Dumped Dead Bear In Ditch

An admission of dumping a dead bear in Central Park has Robert Kennedy Jr circulating throughout the news cycles.

In a video with Roseanne Barr, Kennedy says he was not drinking the night he dumped the dead bear in Central Park. According to the NY Post, Kennedy, an independent presidential candidate in the 2024 election, admitted to the dump in effort to get ahead of a forthcoming story from the New Yorker magazine. The video has gained plenty of buzz after posted to social media.

Notably, Kennedy's buddies were drinking the night of the dump, in 2014. The bunch decided to leave an old bike next to the bear. At the time, local biking accidents in the park had been garnering attention. The pairing of the bear and bike made for a perfect storm.

Eventually, a woman found the critter, under both bushes and the bike, in Central Park. What followed was a media frenzy! The media called the bear a cub, and the hysteria around the scene was large. In the video with Barr, RFK Jr. recalled watching on television, as yellow tape, cop cars, and helicopters covered the area. The presidential candidate was immediately concerned, mentioning that his fingerprints would have been all over the bike. RFK Jr. told Barr he was relieved as it all passed, saying "Luckily the story died after a while."

Interestingly, RFK Jr. says he picked the bear up during a falconing trip in Goshen, New York. Early in the morning, Kennedy watched the bear be struck by a woman in a vehicle. RFK stopped to check the animal, and realized it had died. He then put the critter in the back of his fan. RFK says he had intended to skin the bear, and keep the meat, after obtaining a bear tag from the state.

As is life, Kennedy's schedule filled up throughout the day. A dinner in NYC kept Kennedy from returning to his home. It was then that he decided to dump the bear, with the help of his buddies, who had been drinking.