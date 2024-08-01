Video Captures Vicious Bear Fight Erupting Over Dead Fish

There's something so compelling about watching grizzly bears fight. In some ways, it feels wrong to watch because it's not a spectator sport or entertainment. But there is something about witnessing the raw power and the fact that, unlike combat sports, the bears are fighting for survival. Bear fights really put into perspective just how wild these magnificent creatures are. And just how little it takes them to snap.

Wildlife photographer David Rasmus captured the moment two grizzly bears in Alaska started to brawl over, of all things, a dead fish that washed ashore in a recent video. "The one thing they never do is share a fish meal," Rasmus wrote on Instagram. Since posting the bear brawl, the video has garnered more than 21,000 views, 1,000 likes, and dozens of comments.

"Damnnnn, that's intense!!" said one fan while others joked: "Why didn't anybody break it up?" and "Civil dispute no cops needed." And some just stated the obvious: "This makes my heart sad" and "How much do those two weigh?"

Why grizzly bears fight

According to the website Bear Smart, managed by a wildlife non-profit, bears speak a language of dominance and submission, often communicated through posture and movement.

For instance, a grizzly bear may relay information by "gaping," which refers to a bear opening its jaws near another bear's face. However, how they use their mouth determines whether or not they're playing or fighting.

"A bear may circle an adversary with head high, then drop it and begin a series of short open-mouthed lunges as it becomes more challenging," the fact page says, adding that when an agitated bear makes content, it will typically flatten its ears.

As for why they fight, grizzly bears fight for the same reason anyone fights. They fight for mating rights, hierarchy, defensiveness, and food. While it's unclear when they're most likely to fight, wildlife experts say they're most active during the spring and summer months as they eat as much as they can in preparation for winter.