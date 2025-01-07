Riley Green Lands In The Emergency Room After Gnarly Hunting Accident

Poor Riley Green! The country singer ended up in the emergency room after suffering a pretty gnarly hunting accident. Fortunately, it wasn't a serious injury. But it does sound pretty painful.

Have you ever seen Home Alone? Surely, everyone has seen the Christmas classic. Well, you may remember the scene where Kevin puts a nail on the stairs, and Marv ends up stepping on it. That scene still makes me wince to this day. Something similar happened to Green while he was out hunting. The country singer ended up stepping on a nail, which pierced his boot and his foot.

Riley Green Talks Hunting Accident

At the time, he was out hunting. Green didn't reveal exactly what state he was in, but based upon the snow in the ground, I would say that he was somewhere other than his home state of Alabama. As a fellow Alabamian, we don't really get that much snow. Apparently, he ended up stepping on a nail while out in the woods. I imagine the sort of injury would need a tetanus shot.

Still, Green appeared in good spirits! On social media, he wrote, "At the emergency room, 'cuz I stepped on a nail, impaled my foot, and when I took my boot off, corn fell all over the floor. The lady came in here wanting to know where all the corn came from. It's from my boot, you don't want me to take this other one off, either. Real world problems."

Fortunately, it seems like the singer wasn't in too much pain. But an injury like a nail in your foot was serious enough for Green to end up at the hospital. You can't keep a good hunter down for long though. One of Green's buddies asked when the country singer could go back hunting. The nurse said that he could go back to the woods as soon as he left the ER.

Whether he did so or not remains another story. If it was me, I would be one leg hopping it for a bit. But it sounds like Green is a trooper and isn't letting it get him down.