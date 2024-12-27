Former College Quarterback Tommy Lazzaro Killed In Hunting Accident At 27

Former college quarterback Tommy Lazzaro is dead. The former athlete and Special Forces member died in a hunting accident earlier this week. He was 27.

Lazzaro played quarterback for Central Michigan University. He was at Eglin Air Force Base in Walton County, Florida when a stray round from a hunter hit him. The tragic hunting accident happened on December 22. According to Task & Purpose, Lazzaro wasn't even supposed to be there. He had gone out to the range because one of his fellow soldiers was having car trouble. The former quarterback had gone to help.

"We deeply mourn the loss of U.S. Army Sgt. Thomas Lazzaro of the 2nd Battalion, 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne)," Col. Patrick Nelson, the group's commander, told the outlet.

He also added, "We will never forget his dedication, courage, and commitment to safeguarding our freedoms. His absence leaves a void that will be felt professionally and personally among those who had the honor of working with Thomas," the commander said. "Our heartfelt condolences extend to his family, friends, and comrades during this difficult time."

Tommy Lazzaro Remembered

Lazzaro won the Colorado state championship in high school in both 2013 and 2014. He then played college ball as the starting quarterback at Central Michigan University for four seasons.

"When we took over the program, Tommy was truly our leader in so many ways," former head coach Jim McElwain said in a CMU memorial post. "CMU Football was blessed to have him and will always remember him for all he did for many of us. He will be missed by all of the Chippewas."

After college, he followed his family's footsteps and joined the Army, contracting into Special Forces. He will be buried with full military honors. Following his passing, several people shared tributes to Tommy and his memory.

One wrote, "Tommy brightened every room he entered and we were lucky to have him in our life. Our best memories at CMU were because of his radiant and kindhearted spirit. Our prayers go out the Lazzaro family."

Another wrote, "Tommy, you were a light and a protector to many, and will be remembered forever by those lucky enough to be graced with your presence."

And another wrote, "We will always remember Tommy for the man he was and the way he made everyone laugh. He brought a smile and a can do attitude to everything in life and he will be greatly missed. Love you Tlazz."