Researchers are warning about a deadly parasite that appears to be on the rise. Hunters and trappers are among those at an increased risk of contracting the parasite. The infection can lead to liver failure and other complications.
I'm talking about the fox tapeworm, also called Echinococcus multilocularis. It gets its common name from the fact that it's found in wild animals like foxes. The parasite is spread through eggs, present in feces, and can go from animal to animal or person to person. The parasite lives in the liver and can cause a rare infection called alveolar echinococcosis (AE).
The infection can be deadly. So it's a bit alarming, that Swiss scientists, according to Daily Mail, have found an increase in the number of infections. Additionally, the worms have begun spreading to parts of Canada and the U.S. including the Midwest. The parasite has wound up on the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention's radar. They've dubbed it a public health concern. Currently, there's little way to monitor the worms in America.
Parasite On The Rise
Fortunately, the disease itself is still quite rare and so are the worms. However, hunters and trappers are at an increased risk of contracting them. This is likely due to the fact they are more likely to be outdoors and to encounter animals.
The CDC reports, "People who accidentally swallow the eggs of the Echinococcus multilocularis tapeworm are at risk for infection. People at high risk include trappers, hunters, veterinarians, or others who have contact with wild foxes, or coyotes, or their stool, or household dogs and cats that have the opportunity to eat wild rodents infected with AE. Humans can be exposed to these eggs by "hand-to-mouth" transfer or contamination."
There's two methods of contraction:
- "By directly ingesting food items contaminated with stool from foxes or coyotes. This might include grass, herbs, greens, or berries gathered from fields.
- By petting or handling household dogs or cats infected with the Echinococcus multilocularis tapeworm. These pets may shed the tapeworm eggs in their stool, and their fur may be contaminated. Some dogs "scent roll" in foreign material (such as wild animal feces) and may become contaminated this way."