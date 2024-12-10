New Parasite Can Eat You From The Inside Out: How The US Plans To Protect Its Meat Sources

For the first time in my life I am considering becoming a vegetarian. This is solely out of concern for my health. The US Department of Agriculture has warned of a new parasite lurking just along the US-Mexico border. Now, this parasite could affect US meat. Although this parasite hasn't been seen in over a century it has decided to make a comeback and the results are absolutely terrifying.

New Deadly Parasite Threatens US Meat

The NY Post shares that, "Health officials in Mexico alerted the US about a recent infestation of New World screwworm in a cow from Chiapas during an inspection near the Guatemala border." These screwworms can infect a host and create Myiasis. Myiasis is a parasitic infection of fly larvae (also known as maggots) in human tissue. While this new parasite typically affects livestock, it can also infect people. The New World screwworm feeds on warm-blooded animals and live tissue. The CDC shares that infections most often occur in the Caribbean and South America. However you are at higher risk if you travel to these areas, are around livestock, and if you have an open wound.

Many wonder how this long gone parasite has suddenly reemerged. Turns out that this new parasite is the result of illegal cattle trafficking. With illegal cattle trafficking, many safety and sanitary measures or controls are bypassed. Similarly, the livestock is often stressed, undernourished, and sometimes injured. This is a perfect breeding ground for transmission of diseases, including parasites like the screwworm. While this recent infestation started in Honduras and Guatemala, it has now spread to livestock in southern Mexico.

Health officials in the US are on high alert. Mainly because they do not want this new parasite to affect US meat. After all, if a person is exposed to this parasite and the eggs hatch it can be catastrophic. The NY Post paints a vivid picture when it writes, "If eggs hatch, the larvae can infest the bloodstream, a condition called myiasis, and begin to consume the host from the inside out."

What Is Being Done?

Naturally with this terrifying news of a deadly new parasite potentially affecting US meats, people want to know what is being done to prevent the spread. First, the United States has put a hold on all Mexican beef exports while they further investigate instances with the screwworm. Additionally, new and stringent protocols are being put into place for farmers, to ensure that their livestock is safe and clean. Some of these protocols include, additional inspections, deworming, and bathing livestock in pesticides. For now, it seems that this deadly new parasite has not entered the United States or US meats, however everyone should remain vigilant.

If you have traveled to an area where the screwworm is active and you were near livestock, had an open wound, or were sleeping outside, the CDC tells you to monitor for the following symtpoms:

Unexplained skin lesions (wounds or sores) that do not heal.

Skin wounds or sores that worsen over time.

Painful skin wounds or sores.

Bleeding from open sores.

Feeling larvae movement within a skin wound or sore, nose, mouth, or eyes.

Seeing maggots around or in open sores.

A foul-smelling odor from the site of the infestation.

Secondary bacterial infections sometimes occur and may cause fever or chills.

If you have any of these symptoms after being in an area with screwworms seek medical attention immediately.