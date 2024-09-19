Two People Contract Deadly Brain Parasite Thanks To Common Animal

Two people have contracted a rare, but dangerous parasitic infection in the South Bay area, leading to warnings from Los Angeles county health officials.

According to UNILAD, the infection is called Baylisascaris procyonis, which is a type of roundworm. The roundworm first makes its way to the intestines of the host animal which it lives within. Interestingly, the parasite does not cause any harm to the animal while there. The problem with these roundworms is the trouble they can give people if transferred from host to human.

Notably, if infected, humans can suffer mightily, and may even die as a result of the parasite. Apparently, the infection, when in humans, can often spread to the eye, brain, or other organs. The results of such a spread can vary, but there are risks for the development of brain swelling and eye disease. Moreover, these complications can ultimately be fatal.

LA County Public Health officials noted that while humans and dogs can become infected with Baylisascaris procyonis, such destinations are not the parasite's most common host. Such a title is saved for raccoons. And the transfer from raccoon to human takes place via 'consumption of infectious eggs' from the roundworms. Those eggs are passed out of the intestinal tract, via feces. Those feces are then a risk to dogs or toddlers, who may step in the mess without realizing what they have done. Regardless, health officials reiterated that contact with raccoon feces does not make for an immediate infection. Typically, 2-4 weeks are required before the infection takes hold of a human.

Roundworms Infect Two People in South Bay Area

Despite the confirmation of the two cases in South Bay, health officials remain steadfast in their stance regarding the infection of humans. Plainly, health experts reiterate that the risk to humans is very low. Importantly though, many raccoons are urban dwellers. As a result, they live in close proximity to humans. Likewise, raccoons are often assumed to be highly likely of carrying the infection themselves, as such is commonplace.

A parasitic infection is never fun. For the two unlucky individuals in South Bay, let's all hope this health hurdle is one that is easily maneuvered around.