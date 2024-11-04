Rescue Dog Surprises Owners With Strange But Impressive Talent

Whenever you get a rescue dog, you never know what to fully expect. Sometimes the poor babies had hard lives before you, and they can act strangely in the beginning. While being timid, or not friendly can be common, sometimes these rescue pups have strange talents. At least that was the cause with Nola. Nola the rescue dog decided to surprise her new parents with her strange but impressive talent.

Rescue Dog Has A Strange But Impressive Talent

Couple Ryan and Vanessa adopted Nola back in 2018. They had been fostering several dogs, including Nola, and decided that this pup was perfect for them. After her sister got adopted, Nola was lonely so Ryan and Vanessa decided to give this rescue dog her happily ever after as well. She was already potty trained and Ryan admits that "we could tell right away that she felt so at home."

Nola quickly became a part of the family. Not long after joining the family, this rescue dog decided to show off her strange but impressive talent. It started with pet sitters reporting that Nola successfully jumped their tall fence in the yard. The couple was doubtful as the fence was very tall, and Nola never jumped indoors.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

However, after they moved to Syracuse, New York, new neighbors reported similar occurrences. At this point, Ryan and Vanessa were still in disbelief. Ryan told PEOPLE, " I remember going out and walking the entire fence perimeter , looking for holes because I was like there's no way." However, it turns out there was in fact a way.

Rescue Dog's Parents Are In For A Shock

Finally the day came where Nola's parents got to see the truth of her impressive talent. Vanessa got to witness their rescue dog "scale the homes 6-foot-tall fence." She took photographic evidence to show her husband. However, have no fear. Little Nola was not trying to escape her new home. Instead, she just liked to take in the views and occasionally do yoga? Or at least that is how it looked as she struck very odd poses atop the fence. This rescue dog has got balance!

The fact that Nola is blind in one eye does absolutely nothing to deter her from agilely climbing up trees and fences. Apparently this impressive talent is not a rare occurrence, but rather a daily routine. Ryan shared Nola's morning routine.

" She wakes up, and she has energy right away. We let her out back. She usually sprints to the back left corner by our shed, climbs there, checks out on the neighborhood, and makes sure everyone's safe. Then she jumps down, then jumps on the fence and the tree on the side of our house. Then, depending on her interest, she'll repeat that usually a couple of times."

The family and neighborhood have had so much fun with this rescue dog's strange but impressive talent that they created an Instagram page for her. You can follow Nola @noseynola to see all of her incredible adventures and how she keeps the neighborhood safe with a watchful eye.