Real Life Winnie The Pooh: Bears Escape Wildlife Park To Feast On Honey

When I was younger, Winnie the Pooh was one of my favorite cartoons. Perhaps that is why I find this scenario absolutely adorable. Zookeepers got to witness the cutest reenactment of Winnie the Pooh when two bears escaped from a zoo in England. What do bears do after they escape a wildlife park? Feast on honey, of course!

The NY Post shared the most adorable story about Mish and Lucy, two 5-year-old brown bears who decided to escape from a wildlife park in England. While they loved their home and the treatment they were receiving, they had their eyes set on a special treat. The two bears had their eyes set on something sweet in the staff-only food storage area. While they feasted on what the NY Post described as "a selection of snacks", they seemed to particularly enjoy one treat. The furry duo chowed down on a week's worth of honey.

Luckily for all the visitors at the zoo, Mish and Lucy were not a threat to anyone there. Regardless, all visitors were moved to a safe location while the bears feasted on the honey. Zookeepers patiently watched the duo on surveillance footage, monitoring their progress. Like the good little bears they are, after their feast, they found their way back to their enclosure all on their own. After the bears successfully returned from their escape from the wildlife park, they took a well-deserved nap. Talk about a food coma!

The wildlife park is now examining the enclosure and conducting an investigation to determine how these adorable bears escaped, as well as how to prevent it from happening again.