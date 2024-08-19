Real Estate Agent Dies After Driving Off 1,000 Foot Cliff With Her Dog

A real estate agent is dead after going sightseeing in Arizona over the weekend. Sadly, she ended up driving her vehicle off the side of a mountain, plummeting off a 1,000-foot cliff.

The real estate agent loved adventures and traveling. She was with her dog when she ended up tumbling down the mountain on Friday. 39-year-old Kristin Little died, but her dog miraculously managed to survive the fall. She was traveling on the Thumb Butte Loop Road on Friday afternoon. According to the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office in a news release, Little's car went off the cliff. The force of the fall caused the real estate agent to eject from the car on the way down.

Authorities later spotted her car at the bottom of the cliff. Upon further inspection, they found Little's body near the crash. Due to the terrain and fading light, they were forced to wait until the next day to retrieve her body. However, the sheriff's office noted that they had members of their team stay with her remains throughout the evening.

Real Estate Agent Dies

Little had been traveling with her furry four-legged friend CJ. The dog was in the vehicle when it went over the cliff. While the real estate agent perished during the fall, CJ somehow miraculously survived. Surprisingly, the dog didn't have any injuries at all. Deputies later brought the dog home to Little's parents.

They found the dog curled up next to its owner's body. "When Krissy rolled her car, CJ must've bounced out and when the rescuers got to the location, they found CJ next to Krissy's body," her mother, Jinger Cutting, told Fox 10.

Her family is understandably heartbroken by the news, calling her "the light of my life." Besides being a real estate agent, Little also loved the outdoors and hiking. "She and I hiked all the time, all the time," her mother said. "We would take off, and we would meet at my office or somewhere downtown, and we would just go hiking out on Thumb Butte, or we'd go hiking somewhere around the lakes."

Authorities are investigating exactly what caused the crash.