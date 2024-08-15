Lightning Strikes Two Hikers At Horseshoe Bend In Arizona

Two hikers got more than they bargained for when they visited the famed Horseshoe Bend in Arizona. The landmark draws plenty of visitors thanks to its unique shape. How many river bends are shaped like a horseshoe after all?

The landmark can be a bit dangerous with people having died at Horseshoe Bend before. I visited the attraction before, and peering over that edge can be a bit daunting. It's a long way down, and you definitely don't want to take a tumble over. But this time, someone didn't get injured by falling or getting too close to the edge. Instead, it was Mother Nature at play. Lightning struck and hit two hikers.

Emergency responders had to lift the two from near Horseshoe Bend to a George Regional Hospital in Utah on Monday. The two were visiting the Glen Canyon National Recreation Area when lightning struck and hit the two. It's unknown if the two knew each other. National Park Service released a statement about the incident. They said lightning struck two women, ages 22, and 23. One was from the Netherlands and one was from Australia. The two were near the edge of Horseshoe Bend when they sustained weather-related injuries.

Horseshoe Bend Incident

Their injuries were severe enough that they both needed medical attention.

"Classic Air Medical and City of Page Fire Department quickly responded to assist National Park Service Rangers with on scene patient care," the statement said. "Both victims were flown to St. George Regional Hospital in Utah by Classic Air Medical helicopters."

In literature, National Park Service warns about monsoon season. It typically lasts in Arizona and Utah through the summer. It starts in mid-June in Arizon and July in Utah and lasts until September in both states. During monsoon season, thunderstorms are more frequent. As such, you should practice safety first.

"If you hear thunder, you are at risk of getting struck by lightning and should immediately seek shelter in a vehicle or building," the National Park Service said. "Visitors are advised to use caution while visiting exposed outdoor areas and be aware of changing weather conditions."