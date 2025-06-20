Rare 'Ghost Elephant' Spotted For The First Time In Years

While elephants are a reasonably common sight, one species has not been seen for years. The elusive "ghost elephant" has finally made a reappearance, and he has got people excited. Watch as he makes a surprise appearance via remote trail cam in Senegal's Niokolo-Koba National Park after five long years.

Rare 'Ghost Elephant' Spotted For First Time In Years

The "ghost elephant," or African forest elephant, got its nickname because of its elusive nature. People rarely see them, giving them a mythical and mysterious aura. The Elephant Crisis Fund shared alarming details regarding these particular elephants. They admitted that while there are tiny populations of the "ghost elephant" in West Africa, they often consist of "fewer than five individuals."

Additionally, they share that the African forest elephants are "often refugees in their own homelands, moving in secret between small patches of habitat." As if that wasn't sad enough, they also share that they are slowly dying off one by one due to old age, or conflict with people." The last elephants left standing are usually males with no chances of finding a mate.

While all of this seems daunting, the crisis fund appears to hold a glimmer of hope for these remarkable creatures. They argue, "The best chance may be for governments to establish and secure large enough protected areas and hope that these wandering elephants will find them and feel safe enough to settle and perhaps breed."

Naturally, with their continuously dwindling numbers, and the last sighting having been five years ago, people were ecstatic to catch a glimpse of the elusive "ghost elephant" again.

Could He Be The Last One?

While hopes remain high that the population will grow again, others believe that this elephant could be the last of its kind. The NY Post shares that DNA results conducted by wildlife-conservation nonprofit Panthera "confirm he's likely the only individual left, though several corroborating studies are pending."

That would be truly heartbreaking, and I sincerely hope that is not the case. Senegal's Niokolo-Koba National Park was once a hotspot for forest elephant activity, as well as a home to many endangered species. However, despite their best efforts, issues such as ivory harvesting, drought, poaching, and habitat loss continue to cause elephant numbers to dwindle.