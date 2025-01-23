Ranger Saves Frozen Goose Found At 10,000 Feet Elevation

Now these are the stories that I like to see. Animal rescue stories always warm my heart. I love when people show kindness and this man did just that. Here is the incredible story of a ranger who saves a frozen goose found at 10,000 feet elevation.

Ranger Saves Frozen Goose

Rangers from the U.S. Forest Service were just out on a routine patrol. They are workers at the Mount Shasta Avalanche Center, which Whiskey Riff shares is "Home of the Climbing Rangers." However, these rangers stumbled upon something entirely unexpected on their last patrol...a frozen goose. This poor little bird was found at 10,000 feet elevation.

While no one knows how he got up there, we all know one thing for certain. That goose wanted to get down. When the rangers found him the poor thing was cover in ice. In fact, it was unable to see because its eyes had been crusted over with frozen ice. Luckily, the rangers did not hesitate to help the poor little fellow.

Now, an epic video shows as the ranger saves the frozen goose. After a bit of a "wild goose chase" (sorry I couldn't help myself) the ranger was able to get a hold of the frozen bird. Then, he carried him in one arm as he drove them fast and furious style down the mountain on his snowmobile.

Epic Video Shows How Ranger Saves Frozen Goose

The U.S. Forest Service showed their humorous side with their caption of the surprising event. In a social media post they wrote, "Upon our rangers' arrival, the climber (flyer?) had on only one layer of down and was neither prepared for the temperature nor overnight camping. Our dedicated staff were able to offer the goose a quick descent to a local pond at lower elevations before returning to regular duties."

Luckily, this little goose was transferred to a pond at a more appropriate elevation. We can only hope that that is where he will stay from now on. I have a feeling he has no desire to return to the high elevation ever again.