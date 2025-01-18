Illinois Man Arrested For Holding Someone At Gunpoint Over Ice Fishing Spot

Forget fishing for compliments, this guy was just fishing for trouble. A casual day out on the lake turned deadly fast when one man held another at gunpoint over an ice fishing spot.

A Breach In Fishing Etiquette

I am no fishing expert, but I know there is a certain level of etiquette to the sport. Even a novice like myself understands that you don't set up shop right next to someone else. However, that is exactly what this Illinois man decided to do. It was an early morning, even before sunrise, when Justin Dilley, his girlfriend, and their dog went out on the ice.

They set up their belongings and got situated, ready for a day of ice fishing. Shortly after they had finished setting up, two other men arrived to the scene. Rather than going out to look for their own location, they chose to set up their shanty just 10 yards away.

Justin and his girlfriend assessed the situation and Dilley thought to himself, this is odd. After all, they were the only people in the entire harbor. There was no need to sit on top of one another. Additionally, Dilley was worried that his dog would continuously bark at the strangers due to their close proximity. He decided to confront the men. I am sure he never expected to be held at gunpoint over a fishing spot.

Man Holds Fellow Fisherman At Gunpoint Over Ice Fishing Spot

Dilley admits that he approached the gentlemen and asked, "Are you guys going to set up right here?" To which they responded, "Yeah, why? Do you have any suggestions? Dilley was taken aback but simply warned the men that they were a bit close to him, so he feared his dog would be barking at them the whole time.

Then, before leaving he said he told the men, "I don't understand you guys....". While that may not seem like an aggressive remark, it lead to an aggressive response. One of the men charged at him and got right in his face. "Talk now, talk now," he yelled in Dilley's face. While Dilley was beginning to fear that he would be pushed down on the ground, the second man did something even more terrifying.

He whipped out a pistol and began flailing it about, pointing it in Dilley's direction. Now, this poor man was being held at gunpoint over a fishing spot. Additionally, Dilley now had a new fear...getting shot. Instantly, he called the police. After police arrived to the scene they arrested the gun-wielding man and slapped him with "disorderly conduct and endangering safety with a weapon."

Luckily, everyone involved was left unscathed. Although Dilley admits things could have gone down very differently. He told Fox 6, "I truly feel like if I would have gotten aggressive with the guys that I would be laying there on the ice dead right now."