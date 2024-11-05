Praying For Ben Goes Viral After Kirk Herbstreit Announces Beloved Dog Has Cancer

If you've been on Twitter today, besides all of the election coverage, you may have noticed Praying For Ben trending on the platform. If you're confused as I was, you should know it refers to Kirk Herbstreit's dog Ben. Kirk recently announced that Ben has cancer, and he's struggling to deal with the chemo treatments that vets have given him. The next few days are critical for the pup.

Kirk shared, "I've had so many people asking me about Ben that I wanted to let you know-Ben had a 2nd chemo injection on October 23rd and from that day has been getting worse and worse. He has lost use of his back legs. Almost like they're paralyzed. He can barely walk. He hasn't eaten in 3 days. I'm currently in Pennsylvania with a holistic Dr who is administering a 3 day Vitamin C IV hoping it will flush the toxics from his body and give him a chance. The next 24-48 hours will tell us if he has a chance or not. I'm so thankful for ALL the love so many have shown him over the last couple years. One of the hardest things I've gone through in my life. Ben is my best friend and companion. I love him with all of my heart. If you're a spiritual person I'd love for you to pray for my boy. ?? He's currently in an ER hospital overnight and I'm picking him up tomorrow for another round of Vitamin C. Please pray for Ben and hope he pulls out of it."

Kirk Herbstreit Causes Praying for Ben To Trend

Following his announcement, many fans started offering prayers. One wrote, "WE ARE ALL PRAYING FOR THIS LEGEND, BEN HERBSTREIT." Another wrote, "Praying for Ben! We lost our dog on Friday and it's been the hardest time. They are truly family! Here is our girl Casper, who left us." Yet another wrote, "Praying for Ben. I just lost my baby "Kalani." She was only 6 and was diagnosed with a cancer mass on her lung. They drained 2.5 liters of fluid from her chest so she could have one last night with me before I said goodbye. We put her down in her backyard where she loved to be."

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Some people used the trend to ask for prayers of their own. One wrote, "Pray for Ben is trending. It's about a dog with cancer. There is another Ben with cancer who also needs prayers, if you are so inclined."

Another wrote, "Praying for Ben is trending and I know it's about a sick dog but please would you also pray for my loving son Ben? He was living a good life until he got sick with covid a while back. Now he is profoundly depressed and hearing voices."