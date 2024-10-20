84-Year-Old With Cancer Given Free Tiny Home After Losing Everything In Hurricane Helene

Sometimes it's the small things. An 84-year-old man lost everything when Hurricane Helene, but thanks to some Good Samaritans, he's getting a little something back. Incredible Tiny Homes gifted the Tennessee man a free home after learning of his plight.

James Gregory lost everything in Hurricane Helene. On top of that, he's been battling cancer as well. After learning about his situation, the company gave the man a free tiny home. They gifted him an 8-by-20-foot "Incred-I-Box. The dwelling starts at $18,000 on average.

Co-founders Randy Jones and Amanda Hayes spoke with People about why they're helping out following Hurricane Helene. "He was overwhelmed with a sense of relief. He was worried about his dogs and worried about himself," Hayes told the outlet.

Gregory has been battling lymphoma cancer. In an interview with local station WVLT, Gregory said, "Maybe I can live a while longer."

"I can't believe it," he added. "You need to pinch me to see if I am dreaming."

The Tennessee man was one of many impacted by Hurricane Helene in Del Rio, Tennessee.

Tiny Homes After Hurricane Helene

"Almost everybody lost everything. It is still a mudslide," Jones told the outlet. The company ended up gifting Tony Mosley, "a former fireman in his 50s," with a tiny home as well.

"He'd lost everything — his car, his papers, his wallet, his fifth-wheel RV," Hayes explained. "He was helping people clean out their homes and clean up all the debris. He was living in a tent on the side of the road."

The two started their tiny home business almost a decade ago.

"We just thought it was gonna be a fad, and it wasn't," Hayes recalled. "People are so desperate and need these homes. From the backyard beginnings to now being able to give these homes to these two guys and to help other people, the feeling, I can't even put it into words."

Gregory had a final request for the couple.

"He said, 'What I want you to do is when I'm dead and gone, I want you to give this to somebody else.' And I said, 'Sir, I sure will,' " Jones said. "We'll put it right where it needs to go. His heart was so thankful, and he's wanting to give back already. He's a good guy."