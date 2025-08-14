Popular Tourist Spot Keeping It Clean By Removing Vulgar Clothing From Display

A popular tourist spot is cleaning up its act in hopes of making things more welcoming for families. That includes removing vulgar clothing on display from its boardwalk.

Virginia Beach is turning over a new leaf. The Virginia Beach City Council signed off on new rules that would forbid suggestive and vulgar clothes from being near its beaches. This comes after complaints about clothing for sale going against the family tones of the popular tourist spot.

"Along Atlantic Avenue, there has been a proliferation of indecent and/or vulgar t-shirts and displays in storefronts displays. The proliferation of such displays creates an unwelcoming environment for the very families to whom the City markets itself and the City's residents," the council said in its resolution.

Council members passed the resolution, hoping business owners will handle the matter themselves without criminal charges.

Popular Tourist Hot Spot Makes Change

"Because the standard for criminal enforcement - obscenity - is a difficult standard to reach, the City Council desires voluntary action by retailers," the resolution stated.

The popular tourist spot sees millions of people each year. Families think things shouldn't be so crass as some of the clothing on display.

"There's a place for it. You know the humor. I get it. I respond well to it, and it makes me chuckle," tourist Michael McCue told WAVY.com. "I'm not here to police that, but, you know, you see it around and I see them differently now as a dad."

However, younger tourists don't see the clothing as offensive.

"I don't think they're that offensive," 18-year-old Perry Clay told the outlet. "They're trying to spur business things like that. I haven't been offended."

However, the popular tourist spot has passed the resolution and wants people to act.

"Considerations: The attached resolution requests Oceanfront retailers, along Atlantic Avenue and elsewhere, to voluntarily remove indecent and/or vulgar t-shirts and displays from storefronts," the resolution states. "The City Council herby requests that Oceanfront retailers, along Atlantic Avenue and elsewhere, voluntarily remove indecent and/or vulgar t-shirts and displays from storefronts."