Two Shark Attacks Happen In One Week At Popular South Carolina Tourist Spot

Not a great week to be swimming off the coast of South Carolina. A popular tourist spot saw not one but two shark attacks, putting tourists and locals alike on edge.

According to ABC News, two shark attacks happened off the coast of Hilton Head Island. Two people were recently attacked by a shark on June 22 at Coligny Beach Park. One person suffered leg lacerations from the bite and had to be taken to the hospital. This comes after a shark attacked a 12-year-old earlier in the week on June 17.

She also experienced a bite on the leg as well.

At the time, Hilton Head Island Fire Rescue said the girl had "a leg injury consistent with lacerations typically associated with a shark bite." She was airlifted to a hospital in Georgia for non-life-threatening injuries.

The Summer Of Shark Attacks

Following both terrifying incidents, Hilton Head officials said they would continue to monitor the beaches in South Carolina.

"Beaches and oceans are dynamic natural environments," Hilton Head Island communications director Heather Woolwine told Fox News Digital in a statement. "Crowd conditions, currents, waves, wild animals, and other water and beach conditions can rapidly change. Our contractor for beach operations and lifeguard services, Shore Beach Service, will continue to monitor wildlife activity in real-time as best they can."

It appears to be the season for shark attacks. In Boca Grande, Florida, a 9-year-old girl, Leah Lendel was attacked and severely injured after a shark.

"I was just snorkeling, and then I went up to breathe," Leah said in a press conference on June 19, per Fox Orlando. "And then something hard bit me, and then it tried to tug me away. Then I picked up my hand, and it's all in blood."

Her mom, Nadia, also described the aftermath.

"They had to get arteries from her leg to the hand," Nadia added at the time.. "Got the blood flow back to her hand. Install pins in bones. Still has open tissues," she said. "They will be monitoring her here for a week. But thank God she can move her fingers."