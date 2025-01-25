Popular Singer Mourns The Loss Of Her Beloved Cat In Heartbreaking Tribute

It's been a rough day for singer Kesha. The popular singer announced that her beloved cat has died, dropping the sad news on social media. The singer is mourning the loss of her feline Carl.

In an Instagram post on Friday, January 24, Kesha announced that Carl has died. She wrote, "Carl my little chicken. You really broke my heart this time. I'll see you in the next life my baby boy. God really outdid himself with this creature."

It's all very heartwrenching stuff. The singer shared photos of Carl over the years. In the photos, you can see that the animal really had a personality. It's obvious that Kesh and Carl got up to some adventures together. Photos include the cat sitting on a Quija board, a drumset, and a jukebox. She also had a thing for fashion, sitting in a Versace bag.

Cat Dies

No matter the photo, Carl clearly seemed to be photogenic. Through the brief photos we see, it's easy to understand why Kesha is so upset over the loss of the cat. Carl was adorable and playful and a light in her world. It will be difficult for her to deal with the loss of the pet. Several of her fans expressed sympathy and sadness for the singer.

"So sorry angel ?? . the worst kind of heartbreak," one user wrote.

"Rest in peace, baby Carl. I'm so sorry Kesha, my heart goes out to you right now. I love you. ?," another added.

One user wrote, "So sorry ?. rest easy Carl ?????."

The death of Carl comes after Kesha was having a good time. She had just celebrated the 15th anniversary of her album Animal and appeared to be in high spirits.

"I spent my whole life learning the art of songwriting from my mom, an iconic songwriter herself," Kesha wrote on Instagram. "So when Animal came out, it was a culmination of the sounds of growing up, the sounds of falling in love, heartbreak, the sounds of coming of age, and I had no idea what these songs would open up for me and what kind of life I would be creating for myself just by putting these songs out in the world."