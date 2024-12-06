Popular Dog Food Recalled In Multiple States Over Salmonella Concerns

Pet owners beware! A popular brand of dog food is being recalled in multiple states due to concerns over potential salmonella contamination.

The dog food brand in question is Blue Ridge Beef. It is recalling 9,600 pounds of dog food due to the concern. In particular, the recall affects the dog food brand's two-pound bags of frozen Puppy Mix. The recalled lot was sold in seven states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

According to an FDA recall announcement, the brand sold the contaminated dog food between August 6 to August 23. So check the label on your bags of dog food if you bought during that time frame. It's labeled with lot numbers 08/06/N25 or 08/16/N25.

Blue Ridge Beef first became aware of the issue with its dog food when a Virginia dog owner reported the Puppy Mix. Their litter of puppies became sick after eating the food. They reported it to the state's Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

Dog Food Recalled

The FDA tested the mix, and it tested positive for salmonella. Far from just a risk to pets, it can also be a risk to pet owners if they don't wash their hands properly after feeding pets. If you notice that your dog is acting sluggish and has diarrhea, vomiting or fever, seek out a vet as soon as possible. Similar symptoms can crop up in humans as well.

The recall states, "Infected but otherwise healthy pets can be carriers and infect other animals or humans. If your pet has consumed the recalled product and has these symptoms, please contact your veterinarian."

Be sure to return or dispose of the dog food. You should also sanitize any bowls or surfaces that the food touched. The recall comes after Blue Ridge Beef recalled two-pound bags of Kitten Grind, Kitten Mix and Puppy Mix last year. Likewise, the FDA sent Blue Ridge Beef a warning letter five years ago for not being up to code.

The FDA wrote: "Your firm utilizes tissues from animals that have died otherwise than by slaughter in the manufacturing of pet food without first determining whether the animals suffered any type of illness [or] injury, injury, and/or whether any medications may have been administered to the animals prior to your pick up from the supplier and subsequent use in manufacturing, such that tissues from the animals would be unsuitable for manufacturing and processing into your pet food."