Dog Treats Recalled In 19 States As Officials Issue Urgent Warning To Dog Owners

Officials are issuing a recall over a dog treats brand, urging owners not to feed them to their furry pets. They issued an urgent warning, saying the treats may be contaminated with salmonella.

In a notice, the Food and Drug Administration announced that it was recalling bags of Carolina Prime Pet Inc. They are recalling 400 16-ounce bags of Hollywood Feed Carolina Made Chicken Chips. The recall affects 19 states in total. They were sold at Hollywood Feed stores. So if you recently bought treats there recently then you may want to check them.

The recall affects Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

Additionally, they also sold them online through the company's website as well. A third-party laboratory found that they tested positive for salmonella. After realizing the issue, the company recalled the treats. As it currently stands, no pet has experienced any foodborne illnesses from them.

Treats Recall

However, if you've recently given your dog some of them, then you should take them to the vet as soon as you can. The US Food and Drug Administration warns about salmonella poisoning.

Salmonella affects pets similarly to humans. They may develop diarrhea, which can turn bloody, as well as fever and vomiting. However, symptoms may be less noticeable. They may develop a decreased appetite or show signs of stomach pain or upset. Keep a close eye on your pets and be wary of any changes in their behavior.

Additionally, pets can carry the bacteria and potentially spread it to you or other animals. Additionally, you may contract salmonella by handling the treats as well. Be sure to wash your hands and clean any surfaces.

According to the FDA, "The product comes in a 16-ounce purple-and-black bag marked on the back side with lot number 20051324L2 and an expiration date of 11/13/25. This is the only lot number identified as potentially contaminated."

The FDA advises, "Consumers who have purchased 16-ounce bags of 'Hollywood Feed Carolina Made Chicken Chips' stamped with lot 20051324L2 should cease using them. Consumers may contact the company at [email protected] or 828-394-6460 Monday-Friday 8:00AM-4:00PM EST for information about returning recalled product for a refund or replacement product."