Popular Crocodile Wrangler Meets Beast He Can't Wrangle —Angry Bong-Wielding Man Filled By Road Rage

It turns out there are some things that even this popular crocodile wrangler can't wrangle. We're talking about man, of course. Specifically, I'm talking about this angry bong-wielding man filled with road rage.

Yes, the crocodile wrangler is the latest to fall victim of road rage, or someone with road rage. He claims that the man "spat on" him during a dispute on the Pacific Motorway in Brisbane, Australia.

Steven Turnbull, also known as Croc Turnbull, has amassed quite the following online. He makes videos about various animals such as crocodiles, snakes, and other animals. However, it's probably safe to say that the person involved in the road rage incident probably incident a fan. And he certainly showed it, according to New York Post.

Road Rage For Crocodile Wrangler

Dashcam footage doesn't show the complete story, but it does highlight the juiciest parts. In the video, a silver hatchback came to a stop while on the highway. Ignoring the rest of the traffic, a shirtless man got out of the vehicle and set his sights on Turnbull. He then approached the crocodile wrangler's car.

We're depending on the crocodile wrangler's account of what happened. He claims that he honked at the hatchback after the car swerved in front of him while merging on the highway.

"I tried to take the Rochedale turn off, and he cuts across and then jumps out of the car with the bong in his hand and came down and started abusing me and smashed the side mirror off the car," he claimed. "He spat on me and my son, so I wound the window up, and he tried to smash the window with the bong."

Much of this wasn't caught on camera. But you can see the camera shake in the video, suggesting the man was hitting the window. You can also hear the two of them going back and forth in the video. From there, the man returns to his car in the video.

But that wasn't the end of the incident. The hatchback then crosses two lanes of traffic and starts driving on the wrong side of the road.