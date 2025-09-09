Police Respond To Reports Of Screaming Woman, Only To Find A Shrieking Goat

Sometimes it's a screaming woman needing help. Sometimes, it's a shrieking goat. Police were in for quite the surprise when reports of a woman screaming turned out to be a goat flexing its vocal muscles.

The hilarious mistaken identity happened in a small town in Maine. The Penobscot County Sheriff's Office in Etna, Maine heard reports that a woman was in need of their help. On August 30, they responded to an "urgent report of a woman screaming". However, according to a statement from the police, this turned out not to be the case.

It was a goat. The police officers hurried to the scene just to find an animal who "seemed to have plenty to express."

Shrieking Goat Gets Police Called

A Nigerian dwarf goat named Simon was behind the shrieking woman. The animal lives at Oak Shade Farm and had been quite vocal all day.

"We had a visit from the Sheriff's Department tonight. They received a report of a woman screaming for help, and while walking the railroad tracks, he traced the screams to our farm," owner Devon Hawes wrote in a Facebook post. "We took him to the barn and introduced him to Simon. Case closed."

Hawes said he doesn't know how to shut the animal up.

"I don't know how to make a goat be quiet," Devon told Local 12. "He gets everything he needs — food, love, all of the things. He's just got a lot to say! It's a pretty quiet neighborhood. It's quiet, except for us!"

Meanwhile police found the humor in it all. They wrote on social media, "Deputies raced to the scene after receiving an urgent report of a woman screaming in Etna. To their astonishment, they discovered not a distressed person, but a goat that seemed to have plenty to express! As they assessed the unusual situation, they couldn't help but chuckle at the unexpected turn of events. This incident is sure to bring a smile when it's logged into the unified crime reporting system!"